newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jal, NM

Here’s the cheapest gas in Jal Saturday

Posted by 
Jal Voice
Jal Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0a89FCtf00

(JAL, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jal area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 410 E Kansas Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.67 at Pilot at 410 E Kansas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot

410 E Kansas Ave, Jal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.37
$3.67
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jal Voice

Jal Voice

Jal, NM
0
Followers
23
Post
90
Views
ABOUT

With Jal Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jal, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Gallon#Savings#Bargain Hunters#Kansas Ave#Nm#Pilot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Jal, NMPosted by
Jal Voice

Job alert: These Jal jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jal: 1. CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,514 per week; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 5. Route Sales Representative!; 6. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Jal); 7. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Jal); 8. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dedicated Runs, Home Daily!; 9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,635 per week;
Jal, NMPosted by
Jal Voice

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Jal

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jal: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Dispatcher; 3. Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm; 4. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 5. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Jal); 6. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dedicated Runs, Home Daily!; 7. TRUCK DRIVER; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1634.98 / Week; 9. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in TX; 10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,635 per week;
Jal, NMPosted by
Jal Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Jal

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jal: 1. CDL A Truck Driver - Immediate Opening; 2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1811.16 / Week; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Light Equipment Mechanic; 6. MD / Family Practice / Texas / Kermit, TX; 7. Pizza Delivery Driver; 8. Family Practice Physician Outpatient Only Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm; 9. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm; 10. CDL Driver;
Jal, NMPosted by
Jal Voice

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Jal

(JAL, NM) A sunny Tuesday is here for Jal, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Jal, NMPosted by
Jal Voice

Job alert: These jobs are open in Jal

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jal: 1. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $1980 per week in TX; 2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1812.96 / Week; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,635 per week; 4. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 5. TRUCK DRIVER; 6. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dedicated Runs, Home Daily!; 7. CDL Driver;
Jal, NMPosted by
Jal Voice

Get weather-ready — Jal’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jal: Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
EconomyPosted by
Jal Voice

Ready for a change? These Jal jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jal: 1. Local CDL-A Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year; 2. TRUCK DRIVER; 3. CDL-A Company Truck Drivers - Dedicated Runs, Home Daily!; 4. CDL Driver; 5. OTR CDL-A Truck Driving Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Jal);
Lea County, NMbizjournals

Piñon Midstream starts construction on NM sour gas and carbon capture facility

Houston-based Piñon Midstream LLC has started construction on a new sour gas and carbon capture facility in Lea County, according to a news release. The facility, which is expected to be operational by July, will be able to treat 85 million cubic feet of sour gas per day, according to Justin Bennett, chief commercial officer of Piñon Midstream. Piñon didn’t disclose the cost of the project.