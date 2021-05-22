Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grantsboro
(GRANTSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Grantsboro, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 11233 Nc-55 W. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.41 at Exxon at 13841 Nc-55, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grantsboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.