Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grantsboro

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: It's all about lifestyle and your furnished luxury condo is here for you! Upon stepping into this condo, you will first notice the beautiful furnishings, luxury travertine tile throughout and wonderful upgrades. Spacious Living Room has a vaulted ceiling adding to the feeling of space & light. Open floor plan allows for wonderful living and entertaining. Cozy up to the electric fireplace on cool evenings in the living or the one on the porch! Screened porch has vaulted ceiling & skylight for special evenings or alfresco dining. Kitchen has granite counters and is open to the dining area & living areas. Walk to one of 3 marinas with unobstructed access to the ICW. Walk to the fishing pier, boat ramp, rec center with indoor & outdoor swimming, tennis, mini golf, weight room & more. Take a short golf cart ride to an 18 hole golf course, acres of walking paths, park or pickle ball courts. Lots of clubs & activities. Come for vacations & weekends or come for an awesome life! This condo is turnkey furnished including all furniture & appliances, dishes, lines & decor. POA fee consists of annual FFH $973 and monthly condo fee of $197.76

For open house information, contact MARCIA WERNEKE, NEUSE REALTY, INC at 252-633-4888

Wide open space inside this 2650 sq ft golf course home in Fairfield Harbour! Large living room and kitchen area possess gorgeous hardwood flooring. Huge kitchen island has room for all your guests! Need storage? There are cabinets galore! Both bathrooms nicely updated and a bonus room upstairs could be used as a bedroom (half bath is being completed. Two car garage plus a bay for your golf cart. Needs just a little TLC and this grand brick home can be spectacular. See features sheet for more information. There are cabinets galore! Both bathrooms nicely updated and a bonus room upstairs could be used as a bedroom (half bath is being completed. Two car garage plus a bay for your golf cart. Needs just a little TLC and this grand brick home can be spectacular. See features sheet for more information. Here's your opportunity to make this diamond shine.

For open house information, contact PAMELA ANNE JOHNSON, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 252-637-2010

This popular Winston plan offers 3 total bedrooms to include 1st floor Primary Suite, with optional secondary Primary Suite on 2nd floor and optional 4th bedroom in lieu of the loft. When you walk through the front door and step into the dining room, the natural flow of the plan guides you into the open kitchen with an extensive island overlooking the family room. The Primary Suite is spacious and has great size walk in closet off the bath. This plan offers a secondary Primary Suite on the 2nd floor if desired! Open loft can be converted into extra bedroom if needed! Smart home package included!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Andrea Little D.R. When you walk through the front door and step into the dining room, the natural flow of the plan guides you into the open kitchen with an extensive island overlooking the family room. The Primary Suite is spacious and has great size walk in closet off the bath. This plan offers a secondary Primary Suite on the 2nd floor if desired! Open loft can be converted into extra bedroom if needed! Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Andrea Little D.R. Horton - Raleigh

Lovely home with lot of trees. Nice for a first time home buyer. No noise at the end of the street. Roof and vinyl siding replaced 2018.

For open house information, contact BEVERLY ROUNDTREE, FREEDOM REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC at 252-285-5655