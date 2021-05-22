newsbreak-logo
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta gas at $2.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Damariscotta News Flash
 2 days ago
(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Damariscotta area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 557 Us-1. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Kenoco at 612 Bristol Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:15 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:15 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

