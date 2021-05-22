newsbreak-logo
Meade, KS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Meade Saturday

Meade Times
 2 days ago
(MEADE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Meade area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's at 115 N Fowler St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's at 115 N Fowler St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Meade area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Meade, KS
ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

