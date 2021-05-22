Here’s the cheapest gas in Meade Saturday

(MEADE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Meade area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's at 115 N Fowler St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's at 115 N Fowler St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Meade area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.