Mayville, ND

Here’s the cheapest gas in Mayville Saturday

Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 2 days ago
(MAYVILLE, ND) Depending on where you fill up in Mayville, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

ARCO at 217 3Rd St Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 7393Rd St Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ARCO

217 3Rd St Se, Mayville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$--
$2.99

Casey's

7393Rd St Se, Mayville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

