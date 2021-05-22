Gas savings: The cheapest station in Montague

(MONTAGUE, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Montague area offering savings of $0.85 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 245 Federal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 31 Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:13 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 245 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ --

Sandri 295 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 2.95

Stop & Shop 488 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Irving 223 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.15 $ 3.5 $ 2.92

Mobil 23 French King Hwy , Gill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 2.94

Mohawk 63 Main St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.