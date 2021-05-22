Gas savings: The cheapest station in Montague
(MONTAGUE, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Montague area offering savings of $0.85 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 245 Federal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 31 Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:13 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.5
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.