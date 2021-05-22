newsbreak-logo
Montague, MA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Montague

Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0a89F5np00

(MONTAGUE, MA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Montague area offering savings of $0.85 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 245 Federal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cumberland Farms at 31 Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:13 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway

245 Federal St, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.24
$--

Sandri

295 Federal St, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.09
$2.95

Stop & Shop

488 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$--

Irving

223 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.15
$3.5
$2.92

Mobil

23 French King Hwy , Gill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.32
$2.94

Mohawk

63 Main St, Greenfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.05
$3.25
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:13 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Montague, MA
ABOUT

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

