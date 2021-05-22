newsbreak-logo
Boron, CA

Save up to $0.71 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Boron

Boron Today
Boron Today
 2 days ago
(BORON, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Boron, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N. Regular there was listed at $3.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.59 at Shell at 12366 Boron Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop

27201 Boron Frontage Rd N, Boron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.88
$4.18
$4.43
$4.04
card
card$3.88
$--
$4.48
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

