Jeffersonville gas at $2.35 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jeffersonville area offering savings of $1.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 11584 Allen Rd Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.66 at Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jeffersonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.39

Love's Travel Stop 13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.53

Shell 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.19 $ 3.63 $ 3.39

BP 12403 Us Highway 35 Nw, Jeffersonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.47 card card $ 2.84 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.