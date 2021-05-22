newsbreak-logo
Jeffersonville, OH

Jeffersonville gas at $2.35 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 2 days ago
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jeffersonville area offering savings of $1.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 11584 Allen Rd Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.66 at Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jeffersonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

11584 Allen Rd Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.15
$3.45
$3.39

Love's Travel Stop

13023 Us-35, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.48
card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.44
$3.53

Shell

12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.63
$3.39

BP

12403 Us Highway 35 Nw, Jeffersonville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.15
$3.45
$3.47
card
card$2.84
$3.15
$3.45
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

