Jeffersonville gas at $2.35 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jeffersonville area offering savings of $1.31 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 11584 Allen Rd Nw. Regular there was listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.66 at Flying J at 9935 Oh-41 , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jeffersonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.15
$3.45
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.48
|card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.44
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.19
$3.63
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$3.15
$3.45
$3.47
|card
card$2.84
$3.15
$3.45
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.