newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stuart, IA

Stuart gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07affQ_0a89F0OC00

(STUART, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Stuart area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 708 S Division St. Regular there was listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Casey's at 708 S Division St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

708 S Division St, Stuart
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$2.89

Phillips 66

1218 S Division St, Stuart
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.89
$3.29
$2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stuart News Alert

Stuart News Alert

Stuart, IA
1
Followers
33
Post
166
Views
ABOUT

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stuart, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Fuel Prices#Gallon#Ia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Stuart, IAPosted by
Stuart News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For Stuart

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Stuart: Sunday, May 23: Scattered rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 25: Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;