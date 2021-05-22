Van Horn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(VAN HORN, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Van Horn, you could be saving up to $0.91 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.08 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1801 Fontage Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 810 E Broadway St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 3.78 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.1 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Valero 500 Van Horn St, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Valero 601 E Broadway, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.