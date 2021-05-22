newsbreak-logo
Burwell, NE

Burwell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Burwell Daily
Burwell Daily
 2 days ago
(BURWELL, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Burwell, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pump & Pantry at 517 S 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump & Pantry at 517 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burwell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pump & Pantry

517 S 1St St, Burwell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Burwell Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

