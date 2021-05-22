Burwell gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURWELL, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Burwell, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pump & Pantry at 517 S 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pump & Pantry at 517 S 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Burwell area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pump & Pantry 517 S 1St St, Burwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.