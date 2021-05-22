newsbreak-logo
Fairplay, CO

Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairplay

Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 2 days ago
(FAIRPLAY, CO) According to Fairplay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 640 Us-285 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 21970 Us-285, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairplay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair

640 Us-285, Fairplay
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairplay, CO
ABOUT

With Fairplay News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

