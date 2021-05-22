Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairplay

(FAIRPLAY, CO) According to Fairplay gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 640 Us-285 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 21970 Us-285, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairplay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.46 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 640 Us-285, Fairplay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.