Syracuse, KS

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Syracuse

Syracuse Times
 2 days ago
(SYRACUSE, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Syracuse area offering savings of $0.60 per gallon.

Love's Country Store at 208 Us-50 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 208 Us-50, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Syracuse, KS
With Syracuse Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

