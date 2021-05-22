Stamford gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(STAMFORD, NY) According to Stamford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Stewart's Shops at 3 Lake St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Stewart's Shops at 3 Lake St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stamford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:02 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.