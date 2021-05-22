Byers gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BYERS, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Byers, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 527 Us-36. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Conoco at 56491 E Colfax Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sinclair 527 Us-36, Byers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.