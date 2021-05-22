newsbreak-logo
Ritzville, WA

Ritzville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Ritzville Journal
Ritzville Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iX2xD_0a89Eqek00

(RITZVILLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Ritzville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Texaco at 1508 W 1St Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.04 at Love's Travel Stop at 1370 N Wa-261, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco

1508 W 1St Ave, Ritzville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.49
$3.59
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ritzville, WA
ABOUT

With Ritzville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

