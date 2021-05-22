newsbreak-logo
Platte, SD

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Platte

Platte Times
Platte Times
 2 days ago
(PLATTE, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Platte area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Casey's at 1 E 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 1 E 7Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

