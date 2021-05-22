newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, OH

Kingsville gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0a89EnFn00

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.08 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 2411 N Ridge Rd E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop

2 Love'S Dr, Conneaut
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.71
$3.06
$3.36
$3.48
card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.36
$3.53

BP

5551 State Route 193, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$3.12
$3.71
$3.57
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.71
$3.54

Shell

780 Oh-7, Conneaut
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.44
$3.39

Grab & Go

5760 Oh-193, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
6
Followers
32
Post
326
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Sheetz#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Gas prices remain below national average

Gas prices in Ashtabula County remain below national averages, even as national gas prices are expected to rise further, according to AAA. On Wednesday, the average price in Ashtabula County was $2.88 per gallon, one cent higher than the Ohio average, according to AAA's gas price tracker. The county's average...