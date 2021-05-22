Kingsville gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(KINGSVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.08 per gallon.
Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 2411 N Ridge Rd E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$3.06
$3.36
$3.48
|card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.36
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$3.12
$3.71
$3.57
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.71
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.44
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.