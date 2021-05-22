Kingsville gas at $2.71 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Kingsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.08 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 2 Love'S Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 2411 N Ridge Rd E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kingsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 2 Love'S Dr, Conneaut

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.71 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.53

BP 5551 State Route 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 3.12 $ 3.71 $ 3.57 card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.71 $ 3.54

Shell 780 Oh-7, Conneaut

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.39

Grab & Go 5760 Oh-193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.