Fountain City, WI

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fountain City

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0a89EmN400

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fountain City area offering savings of $0.73 per gallon.

Kwik Trip at 43 S Shore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 7020 Mn-61 W , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Kwik Trip

43 S Shore Dr, Fountain City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.56
$--

Kwik Trip

1601 5Th St W, Winona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

