Where's the cheapest gas in Wellfleet?
(WELLFLEET, MA) According to Wellfleet gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1600 State Hwy 6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 2683 State Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.52
$3.72
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.58
$3.78
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.