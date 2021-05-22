Where's the cheapest gas in Wellfleet?

(WELLFLEET, MA) According to Wellfleet gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1600 State Hwy 6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 2683 State Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1600 State Hwy 6, Wellfleet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ --

Cumberland Farms 4460 Us-6, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.