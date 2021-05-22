newsbreak-logo
Wellfleet, MA

Where's the cheapest gas in Wellfleet?

Wellfleet Daily
 2 days ago
(WELLFLEET, MA) According to Wellfleet gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1600 State Hwy 6 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 2683 State Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 11:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.11 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1600 State Hwy 6, Wellfleet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.52
$3.72
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.58
$3.78
$--

Cumberland Farms

4460 Us-6, North Eastham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 11:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wellfleet, MA
ABOUT

With Wellfleet Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

