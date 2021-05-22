newsbreak-logo
Silver Bay, MN

Save up to $0.83 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Silver Bay

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 2 days ago
(SILVER BAY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Silver Bay area offering savings of $0.83 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 93 Outer Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Spirit at 94 Outer Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil

93 Outer Dr, Silver Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.26
$3.66
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

