Ellis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.67 per gallon

(ELLIS, KS) According to Ellis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Co-op at 208 E 10Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Love's Travel Stop at 200 Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ellis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.