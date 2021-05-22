newsbreak-logo
Santa Claus, IN

This is the cheapest gas in Santa Claus right now

Santa Claus Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Da0XE_0a89EfBz00

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) According to Santa Claus gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1450 W Christmas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Claus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

472 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.34
$3.19

Casey's

4 S Main St, Dale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.34
$3.15

CITGO

8 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$--

CITGO

4 N Washington St, Dale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$--

Marathon

1450 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

