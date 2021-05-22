This is the cheapest gas in Santa Claus right now

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) According to Santa Claus gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1450 W Christmas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Claus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 472 E Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.19

Casey's 4 S Main St, Dale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.15

CITGO 8 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

CITGO 4 N Washington St, Dale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

Marathon 1450 W Christmas Blvd, Santa Claus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.