This is the cheapest gas in Santa Claus right now
(SANTA CLAUS, IN) According to Santa Claus gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 472 E Christmas Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 1450 W Christmas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Santa Claus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.34
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.34
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.