Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Marengo
(MARENGO, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marengo area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.
Toney Oil at 396 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 181 E In-64, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.