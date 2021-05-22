newsbreak-logo
Marengo, IN

Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Marengo

Marengo Voice
 2 days ago
(MARENGO, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marengo area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

Toney Oil at 396 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 181 E In-64, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:23 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:23 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marengo, IN
