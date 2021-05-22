Ronda gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

(RONDA, NC) According to Ronda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 401 Cc Camp Rd, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.