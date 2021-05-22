newsbreak-logo
Ronda, NC

Ronda gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon

Ronda Today
 2 days ago
(RONDA, NC) According to Ronda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz

401 Cc Camp Rd, Elkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.63
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

