Ronda gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.30 per gallon
(RONDA, NC) According to Ronda gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.63
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.