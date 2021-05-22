newsbreak-logo
Tonopah, NV

Tonopah gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.67 per gallon

Tonopah Post
 2 days ago
(TONOPAH, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Tonopah area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.52 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.19 at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Rebel

444 Depot Rd, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$--
$--
$3.52

Valero

212 N Main St, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.95
$4.05
$--
card
card$3.79
$4.05
$4.15
$--

Shell

459 Main St, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.83
$4.07
$3.69

Chevron

1206 Us-95 N, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69

76

1300 S Main St, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.19
$3.69

Texaco

1500 S Erie St, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

