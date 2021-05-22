newsbreak-logo
Paden City, WV

Where's the cheapest gas in Paden City?

Paden City Today
 2 days ago
(PADEN CITY, WV) According to Paden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 320 S 4Th Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$2.89
$3.22
$2.89

BP

312 North St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.24
$2.99

Speedway

132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.49
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

