Where's the cheapest gas in Paden City?
(PADEN CITY, WV) According to Paden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas.
Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 320 S 4Th Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$2.89
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.24
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.49
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.