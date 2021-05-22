Where's the cheapest gas in Paden City?

(PADEN CITY, WV) According to Paden City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon on gas.

Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 320 S 4Th Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 1142 S Bridge St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

BP 312 North St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 2.99

Speedway 132 N Wv-2, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.