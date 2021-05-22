Where's the cheapest gas in Crouse?

(CROUSE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crouse area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Southern Star at 1410 E Church St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1627 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2503 Lincolnton Hwy, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 3.07

CITGO 911 E Church St, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Express 701 W Church St, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3687 Gastonia Hwy, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Murphy Express 471 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.45 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.