Where's the cheapest gas in Crouse?
(CROUSE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crouse area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Southern Star at 1410 E Church St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1627 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.01
$3.26
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.45
$2.88
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.