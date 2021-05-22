newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crouse, NC

Where's the cheapest gas in Crouse?

Posted by 
Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0a89EWCK00

(CROUSE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crouse area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Southern Star at 1410 E Church St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1627 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:10 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

2503 Lincolnton Hwy, Cherryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.01
$3.26
$3.07

CITGO

911 E Church St, Cherryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Express

701 W Church St, Cherryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

BP

3687 Gastonia Hwy, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Murphy Express

471 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.45
$2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:10 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
5
Followers
33
Post
464
Views
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crouse, NC
City
Star, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mobil#Southern Star#Gallon#Gas Change#Bargain Hunters#Selling#Savings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related