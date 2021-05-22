Gas savings: The cheapest station in Baudette

(BAUDETTE, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Baudette area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

Holiday at 109 N Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 903 Main St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baudette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.