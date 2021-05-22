newsbreak-logo
Gila Bend, AZ

Gila Bend gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Gila Bend News Beat
 2 days ago
(GILA BEND, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Gila Bend area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot Travel Center at 3006 S Butterfield Tr. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Circle K at 710 W Pima St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pilot Travel Center

3006 S Butterfield Tr, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.4
$3.63
$--

Love's Travel Stop

820 W Pima St, Gila Bend
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.38
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.43

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gila Bend, AZ
ABOUT

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

