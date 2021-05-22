newsbreak-logo
Conway, MO

Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Conway

Conway News Alert
Conway News Alert
 2 days ago
(CONWAY, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Conway area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Phillips 66 at 330 W Pine St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 330 W Pine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

330 W Pine St, Phillipsburg
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Conway, MO
