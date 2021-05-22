Where's the cheapest gas in Big Timber?
(BIG TIMBER, MT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Big Timber area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 510 W 1St Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.38 at Exxon at 510 W 1St Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Big Timber area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.38
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.