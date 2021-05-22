newsbreak-logo
Golden Meadow, LA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Golden Meadow

Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 2 days ago
(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Golden Meadow, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Conoco at 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 18513 La-3235, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

18513 La-3235, Galliano
card$2.69
$2.99
$2.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Golden Meadow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

