Milford, ME

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milford

Posted by 
Milford News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0a89EMcI00

(MILFORD, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Milford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon.

Leadbetters at 232 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 2 Stillwater Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Leadbetters

232 Main St, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$--

Irving

53 Main St, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$--

Shell

12 Main Rd, Milford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$3.19

Alltown

103 Park St, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.65
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Milford, ME
3
Followers
33
Post
142
Views
ABOUT

With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

