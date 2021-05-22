Gas savings: The cheapest station in Milford

(MILFORD, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Milford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.96 per gallon.

Leadbetters at 232 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 2 Stillwater Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.05.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Leadbetters 232 Main St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Irving 53 Main St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.28 $ 3.63 $ --

Shell 12 Main Rd, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Alltown 103 Park St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.