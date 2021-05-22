Chamberlain gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Chamberlain, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 202 E King St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 101 E Sd-16, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chamberlain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.