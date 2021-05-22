newsbreak-logo
Chamberlain, SD

Chamberlain gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Chamberlain News Alert
Chamberlain News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0a89ELjZ00

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Depending on where you fill up in Chamberlain, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 202 E King St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Shell at 101 E Sd-16, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chamberlain area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chamberlain, SD
ABOUT

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Chamberlain, SD
Chamberlain, SD
Chamberlain News Alert

Chamberlain Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Chamberlain: Sunday, May 23: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 24: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Mostly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;