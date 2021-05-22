newsbreak-logo
Kemmerer, WY

Kemmerer gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 2 days ago
(KEMMERER, WY) According to Kemmerer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 521 Coral. Regular there was listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.58 at Maverik at 521 Coral, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kemmerer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

521 Coral, Kemmerer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.38
$3.58
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

