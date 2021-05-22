Kemmerer gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.40 per gallon

(KEMMERER, WY) According to Kemmerer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 521 Coral. Regular there was listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.58 at Maverik at 521 Coral, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kemmerer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 521 Coral, Kemmerer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.