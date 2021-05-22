Mcgregor gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MCGREGOR, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Mcgregor area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

Willey's Sport Shop at 46054 Mn-65 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 200 W Mn-210, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Willey's Sport Shop 46054 Mn-65, McGregor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.