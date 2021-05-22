Save $0.78 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Calais

(CALAIS, ME) According to Calais gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.78 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Irving at 32 Houlton Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.82 at Irving at 32 Houlton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Calais area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving 32 Houlton Rd, Baileyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.82 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.