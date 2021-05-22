newsbreak-logo
Calais, ME

Save $0.78 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Calais

Calais Dispatch
Calais Dispatch
 2 days ago
(CALAIS, ME) According to Calais gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.78 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Irving at 32 Houlton Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.82 at Irving at 32 Houlton Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Calais area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Irving

32 Houlton Rd, Baileyville
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.82
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Calais, ME
ABOUT

With Calais Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

