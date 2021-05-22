newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarendon, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Clarendon?

Posted by 
Clarendon Today
Clarendon Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0a89EDfl00

(CLARENDON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Clarendon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Alon at 815 E 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.77.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CEFCO

302 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$--
$2.96

Conoco

415 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.95

Phillips 66

619 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.25
$2.96

Valero

805 W 2Nd St, Clarendon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarendon Today

Clarendon Today

Clarendon, TX
0
Followers
27
Post
147
Views
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Cefco#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Clarendon, TXPosted by
Clarendon Today

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Clarendon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Clarendon: 1. Work From Home $80K+ Sales Representative + Will Train; 2. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 5. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,544/Week + $6,000 Sign-On; 7. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 8. Local CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Year + Sign-On;
Clarendon, TXPosted by
Clarendon Today

Get hired! Job openings in and around Clarendon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Clarendon: 1. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 2. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 3. Local CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $57,000/Year + Sign-On; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $1,544/Week + $6,000 Sign-On; 5. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Lelia Lake); 6. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 7. Account Executive;
Clarendon, TXPosted by
Clarendon Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in Clarendon

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Clarendon: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. CDL A Company Drivers; 5. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 6. Account Executive;