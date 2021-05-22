Belle Plaine gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BELLE PLAINE, IA) According to Belle Plaine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 60613 Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 60613 Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 60613 Th St, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 2.93

Zipmart 702 13Th St, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.