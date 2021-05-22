newsbreak-logo
Belle Plaine, IA

Belle Plaine gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 2 days ago
(BELLE PLAINE, IA) According to Belle Plaine gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 60613 Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 60613 Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:25 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

60613 Th St, Belle Plaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.69
$2.93

Zipmart

702 13Th St, Belle Plaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:25 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine, IA
With Belle Plaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

