Freer, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Freer

Posted by 
Freer Today
 2 days ago
(FREER, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Freer area offering savings of $0.73 per gallon.

Valero at 101 S Norton Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 322 S Norton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:36 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

322 S Norton Ave, Freer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.42
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:36 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

