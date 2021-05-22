This is the cheapest gas in Duchesne right now

(DUCHESNE, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Duchesne area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 94 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.25 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.52 at Chevron at 500 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Duchesne area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.