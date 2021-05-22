Save up to $0.81 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Limon

(LIMON, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Limon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.81 per gallon.

Sinclair at 201 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Flying J at 2495 Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.92.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Limon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.