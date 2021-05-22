newsbreak-logo
Beresford, SD

Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Beresford

Beresford Post
 2 days ago
(BERESFORD, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beresford area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

Sinclair at 1501 W Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 910 W Cedar St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beresford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

910 W Cedar St, Beresford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

