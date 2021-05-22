Fairview gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FAIRVIEW, OK) According to Fairview gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at Us-60 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:33 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.