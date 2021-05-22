newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairview, OK

Fairview gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Fairview Digest
Fairview Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0a89DoAj00

(FAIRVIEW, OK) According to Fairview gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at Us-60 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Love's Country Store at 401 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:33 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairview Digest

Fairview Digest

Fairview, OK
3
Followers
30
Post
202
Views
ABOUT

With Fairview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sales#Love S Country Store#Gallon#Gas Change#Selling#Us 60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Fairview, OKPosted by
Fairview Digest

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Fairview

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairview: 1. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 2. Acrylic Bath Installer; 3. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $47.60/Hour $1714/Weekly; 4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program; 5. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 6. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,400/Week - $3,000 Sign-On Bonus; 8. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Cleo Springs); 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $60,000/Year + $4,500 Sign-On Bonus; 10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1716.69 / Week;
Fairview, OKPosted by
Fairview Digest

Forecast: The next 4 days in Fairview

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fairview: Saturday, May 15: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Fairview, OKPosted by
Fairview Digest

Get hired! Job openings in and around Fairview

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairview: 1. Perfect Remote Job! - Make $1,000 + a week!; 2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2088 per week in OK; 3. Sales Representative - Training Provided; 4. CDL A Truck Driver - Home Daily!; 5. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 6. Retail Sales Consultant; 7. Child Welfare Specialist I/II; 8. Acrylic Bath Installer; 9. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $50.95/Hour $1834/Weekly; 10. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $47.60/Hour $1714/Weekly;