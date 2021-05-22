newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Exmore, VA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Exmore

Posted by 
Exmore Updates
Exmore Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qWQI_0a89DmPH00

(EXMORE, VA) According to Exmore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, County Line at 2447 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 36380 Lankford Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco

36380 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.59
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Exmore Updates

Exmore Updates

Exmore, VA
3
Followers
33
Post
431
Views
ABOUT

With Exmore Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exmore, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Sales#Gasbuddy County Line#Lankford Hwy#Sunoco#Savings#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Northampton County, VAshoredailynews.com

Northampton OKs energy efficient upgrades

Northampton County on Tuesday committed $13.5 million to a project that will fix failed HVAC piping at Kiptopeke Elementary School and upgrade lighting, ventilation and weatherproofing at the school and several county buildings. Supervisors decided to contract with a national firm called ABM that has guaranteed the long-term money saved...