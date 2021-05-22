Gas savings: The cheapest station in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) According to Exmore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, County Line at 2447 Lankford Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 36380 Lankford Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:08 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 36380 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.