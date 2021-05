A&E Contributor, Hope Reginella, reviewed On Your Feet! at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. One of my favorite memories from growing up is listening to 80s hits with my mom. At 10 years old, I knew all the words to almost every Duran Duran, Prince, and Whitney Houston song. I loved listening to “All Request 80s’” with her in the car every Friday. 80s music was – and still is – her happy place. So, it’s safe to say I was pretty excited to check out On Your Feet!, which follows Emilio and Gloria Estefan, at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. (It also goes without saying that I was so excited to welcome back live performances!)