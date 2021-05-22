newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa, AL

Dominant pitching performance propels Bama past Clemson

By Gavin Oliver
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ki0Z0_0a89DisN00

A dominant performance in the circle from No. 1 seed Alabama’s Montana Fouts led the Crimson Tide past second-seeded Clemson in the winner’s bracket game of the Tuscaloosa, Ala., NCAA Tournament regional Saturday afternoon.

Fouts (23-3) tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out a career-high-tying 16 batters and not allowing a walk in Alabama’s 6-0 victory at Rhoads Stadium.

The top-10 matchup between the third-ranked Tide and No. 10 Tigers featured two of the best pitchers in the country with Clemson’s Valerie Cagle (27-6) opposing Fouts in the circle. The ACC Player of the Year was charged with six runs, but only two of them were earned. She yielded eight hits and four walks while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Clemson (43-7) ran into some bad luck in the third inning when Alabama struck first with two runs crossing home plate on a bases-loaded, bloop single to shallow right field by Bailey Hemphill that followed an infield hit and back-to-back bunt singles to open the frame.

That was all the runs Alabama would need, with Fouts pitching a shutout and posting her fifth straight 11-plus strikeout game. It marked the 12th time in Fout’s last 17 outings that the Grayson, Ky., native has recorded at least 10 strikeouts.

The Tide (47-7) blew what was a tightly contested game open in the sixth inning, tacking on four insurance runs on a two-RBI single by Alexis Mack and a two-run single by Hemphill, who finished with four RBI, to provide the final margin.

McKenzie Clark and Alia Logoleo each went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles for the Tigers off Fouts, who never allowed a runner past second base in 7.0 scoreless frames.

Clemson fell to 1-1 in the NCAA Tournament after beating Troy, 8-0, in five innings Friday. With the loss to Bama, the Tigers will now face the winner of this afternoon’s game between Troy and Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa regional loser bracket’s elimination game at 5 p.m.

–Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0a89DisN00

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

272
Followers
502
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Troy, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montana Fouts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Game One#Crimson Tide#Home Field#Tigers#Acc#The Ncaa Tournament#Alabama State#Propels Bama#Second Seeded Clemson#Back To Back Bunt#Hits#Rhoads Stadium#Luck#Home Plate#Singles#Ala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Clemson Insider

Alabama 5-star a ‘perfect fit’ for Clemson

Clemson will soon play host to the nation’s top-ranked cornerback and one of the top overall prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position. Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star Tony Mitchell is scheduled to visit Clemson next week on Friday, June 4. It will be his first time on campus since October 2019 when he attended the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over Florida State at Death Valley.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Clemson Insider

Alabama fans pay respects to Cagle's talents

There was a touching moment in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sunday for Valerie Cagle despite Clemson’s stellar season coming to an end. The Tigers fell 5-0 to No. 3 overall seed Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional Finals of the NCAA Softball Tournament. The Crimson Tide jumped on Cagle early with four runs in the first two innings, including a three-run homer by Taylor Clark.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Clemson Insider

Tigers return home from Alabama

The Clemson softball team made it back to Clemson around 12:40 in the morning Monday after falling 5-0 to Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional on Sunday afternoon. The Clemson Insider was on hand when the Tigers made their return to Clemson. Check out the video below of the Tigers’ arrival.
BaseballPosted by
The Clemson Insider

3 Tigers earn All-ACC honors

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its All-ACC baseball team on Monday and three Tigers earned all-conference honors. Clemson shortstop James Parker and first baseman/DH Caden Grice were named to the All-ACC second team, while pitcher Max Anglin joined Grice on the All-ACC Freshman Team. Parker hit .317 this year for...
NFLPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Etienne is sold on Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has already won over Travis Etienne. The former Clemson running back said in a video posted by the Jaguars' official Twitter account that he is excited to play (...)
Virginia StatePosted by
The Clemson Insider

Clemson ‘dream school’ for big Virginia OL

Richmond (Va.) Life Christian Academy offensive lineman Joshua Miller boasts offers from over a dozen Power Five programs as a rising junior and is firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the 2023 class. Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell has expressed a lot of interest in Miller and will get an...