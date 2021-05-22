Machias gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.78 per gallon

(MACHIAS, ME) Gas prices vary across in the Machias area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.78 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 56 Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.77 at Irving at 8 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Machias area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.