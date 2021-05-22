newsbreak-logo
Barnum, MN

Barnum gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Barnum News Alert
 2 days ago
(BARNUM, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Barnum area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

TJ's Country Corner at 2751 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 4694 Opportunity Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Barnum, MN
ABOUT

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

