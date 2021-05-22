Barnum gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BARNUM, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Barnum area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.
TJ's Country Corner at 2751 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 4694 Opportunity Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$3.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.