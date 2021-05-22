Barnum gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BARNUM, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Barnum area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

TJ's Country Corner at 2751 Market St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 4694 Opportunity Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 4694 Opportunity Dr, Moose Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.